SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During Spring Break, San Benito High School Principal Marcus Ysasi sent a letter to parents and guardians with an update when it comes to cell phone usage in the classroom.

The policy is now in effect where at San Benito High School student cell phones will no longer be allowed in the classroom.

In the letter from the principal, it states that this is to promote and protect instructional time.

Members of the community share what they think about this policy, but others also wonder why now.

The message was to let parents and guardians know that there will be no student cell phones in the classroom.

The only time the students’ devices can be used in the classroom is if it’s tied to the teacher’s lessons.

However, cell phones will be allowed before school, lunch, during passing periods, and after school.

Principal Ysasi says upon his arrival early last month, he had noticed student cell phone use is much too prevalent.

What has gotten away from the high school campus, is the excessive use of personal student devices being used during instructional time for non-instructional or entertainment purposes.

While the current policy is written to where student cell phones are not allowed during the instructional day at all, it had not been enforced. Therefore, in a good faith effort, my administrative team and I will implement this gradual approach to recapture classroom time on behalf of all parties. San Benito High School Principal Marcus Ysasi

Members of the community say cell phones can be a distraction.

“They’ll be focusing on the class and not hearing the ting on their phones all the time you know, that’s a big distraction,” San Benito native Elvia Berry said.

“But also, in case of emergency the students will be able to get to their phone and make contact with whomever just in case of an emergency, with the way things are today, you can never rule anything out,” Alfredo Rebote said.

Some San Benito School Board members are concerned about why this policy is taking place now.

Administrators say students who do not comply with this request will receive a discipline referral and will be processed for insubordination.