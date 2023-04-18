SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Head Football Coach Dan Gomez has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Theresa Servellon confirmed the news to ValleyCentral.

Gomez led the Greyhounds to the third round of the playoffs in 2022.

San Benito, which posted an 11-2 record in 2022, ended its season with a 44-7 loss to Austin Westlake.

Servellon did not disclose why Gomez is being placed on administrative leave.