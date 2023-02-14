SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valentine’s Day is here and a flower shop owner in San Benito is reminding people of the deeper meaning behind the beloved day.

Honey Beez Flowers & Gifts by Martha owner Martha Treviño has received up to 50 orders ahead of Valentine’s Day.

ValleyCentral spoke with Treviño about her business and what it means to arrange bouquets for customers.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years since I was 16,” Treviño said. “It’s been a very long time. This is what I’ve done for many years. It’s pretty natural.”

Treviño shares that being a florist welcomes happiness all around for customers and herself.

“People love flowers. It makes them happy. We need some happiness,” she said. “They make me happy and it makes me happy to see people happy.”

The flower shop owner is reminding customers that happiness doesn’t come from the size of an arrangement but the thought of receiving a gift from a loved one.

“I think the thought is what matters,” she said. “Don’t wait for a special occasion. Send them just because and they will love them even more.”

This Valentine’s Day, the flower shop owner has prepared up to 100 bouquets.

Year-round, Treviño’s business arranges bouquets for all kinds of occasions or even just to brighten someone’s day.

“It doesn’t have to be a birthday. It doesn’t have to be Valentine’s,” Trevino said. “The most important thing is share that you care and let them know that you love them with one, two, or a lot of flowers.”