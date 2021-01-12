San Benito fire chief passes away from COVID-19

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — San Benito’s fire chief has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the city, Chief Danny Watkins died on Tuesday at the age of 67.

Watkins contracted COVID-19 in December and battled the virus till his final days.

Watkins became San Benito’s fire chief in August 2019. Prior to his time in San Benito, Watkins worked for the Houston Fire Department for 34 years.

“Chief Watkins was a complete professional and a friend to us all,” said San Benito City Manager Manuel De La Rosa “This is not only a terrible loss to the City’s Fire Department and all those who had the honor of working with him here at the City but also a terrible loss to the entire community.”

Watkins is survived by his wife, Debbie, and two adult sons.