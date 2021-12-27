San Benito father and son lose home in fire on Christmas Eve

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A house fire on Christmas Eve left David Juarez and his 11-year-old son, Adrian with only the clothes on their back as they safely escaped on time.

Juarez said a woman passing by honked her horn repeatedly to alert them that their car was on fire in their driveway.

“My first thought was to try and turn the fire off, but we couldn’t do much,” said Juarez.

He believes his car had an electrical issue that caused it to start the fire at about 3:00 am on Christmas Eve, the fire then spread to the house.

“It was very good taken care of and that’s what I had for me and my boy. It’s pretty much gone, everything,” said Juarez.

Juarez said he is staying with his mother at her home next door and he has received an outpouring of support from the community.

“I got people that have been helping me a lot, like the Guerra Brothers Trail Ride Association, Martha Tapia she’s been helping out a lot, Liz Chavez from the Boys & Girls Club.”

He said he has also received help from his brother Isaac Juarez and Arnold Gomez from Sam’s Club and is thankful for the support.

“It’s unfortunate and I said let’s go ahead and step in and start seeing what we can do from a club perspective and try to help the family that has been a part of our family for the past couple of years,” said the chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Club of San Benito, Liz Chavez.

Chavez created a Go Fund Me account that has received over $5,000 in donations to support the family.

“Then we also opened up our facility for monetary and clothing donations only,” she said.

Chavez said she is happy and humbled to be able to help the Juarez family get back on their feet.

“To be able to give to a family such as deserving as them it means a lot to us,” she said.

With his family, friends, and the community’s support Chavez plans on rebuilding soon.

“I’m going to start cleaning right after the holidays, new year’s, hopefully, get something going to start cleaning everything and see if I can start rebuilding,” he said.

If you would like to help the Juarez family, you can donate at the GoFundMe website, or contact the Boys & Girls Club of San Benito.