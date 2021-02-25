San Benito farmer seeing increased demand as grocery stores have not returned to full stock

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — While people are shopping to recover their spoiled food as a result of the recent state-wide power outages, grocery stores continue struggling to keep essential items in stock.

This is giving local farmers a boost.

CD & J Mini Ranch Owner Cynthia Cooks said the events of the past year – the onset of the pandemic – and most recently the Texas freeze has led more people to turn to community farmers.

Typically, she sells eggs, meats, and freeze-dried smoothie mixes at the Harlingen and Brownsville farmers markets, but due to the increased interest and need, she’s had to move to pre-orders only in the past week.

To ensure there’s enough for everyone, the ranch is placing limits on certain items but is so far managing to meet the demand.

“Everyone should have a little bit of stockpile of canned meats, something in their homes they can purchase from local farmers, put away, put up, and have available in case there’s an emergency like we had,” she said.

Cook said her customers are still primarily from San Benito and neighboring cities, but says the Rio Grande Valley has plenty of small farmers and encourages people to get to know them by visiting their local pop-up market.

In addition to raising and selling poultry, pigs, eggs, and cows, she hosts free farm days on the 34-acre ranch to invite people to visit with the animals and learn about the importance of Community-Supported Agriculture (CSA) and what farm life is about.

“In the valley, there are a lot of small farmers and ranchers that depend on local buyers, like me with my meats,” she said. “I depend on local buyers to come and buy my products at the farmer’s markets or at the stores or through our co-op.”

For safety, a limited number of slots are available, but Cook plans to host these events throughout the year.

The ranch is working on installing a larger commercial kitchen to speed up processing and continue keeping up with the demand.

To stay in the loop and find out how to place an order for her grass-fed and pasture-raised selection, visit their Facebook page.