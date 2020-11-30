San Benito family killed in Houston car crash

SAN BENITO/HOUSTON, Texas (KVEO) – Houston’s Wharton Police Department has released the names of a San Benito family involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Nov. 29.

The accident occurred on US Highway 59 northbound and Highway 60 exit just before 4 a.m.

Both drivers involved in the crash, Jose Magallon, 37 from Houston and Daniel Garcia, 25 from San Benito died along with three others.

Wharton Police Department Facebook post on fatality accident posted Nov. 29, 2020.

Magallon, the “sole occupant of the black Cadillac SUV struck [Garcia’s] Nissan Altima head-on,” said Wharton PD in a Facebook post.

Garcia’s “front passenger was identified as Dominique Ramirez, 24 from San Benito and the right rear passenger was identified as Fernando Garcia, 21 also from San Benito,” read the Facebook post.

All adult passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other juvenile occupants were riding in Garcia’s vehicle identified as Isaac Daniel Garcia, 2.5 and Isabella Monique Garcia (unknown DOB) from San Benito.

Both juveniles were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment where Isaac Daniel Garcia succumbed to his injuries at Oak Bend Medical.

Isabella Monique Garcia was transported through “PHI’s medical helicopter where she remains in critical condition at Hermann Memorial.”

Wharton Police Department releases the names of those involved in the fatal accident posted Nov. 30, 2020.

“Everyone within the Nissan Altima was reported to have been wearing their seatbelts, including both children who were within car seats,” reads the post.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Wharton PD are still investigating.