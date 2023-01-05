Update, 11:50a.m.: San Benito CISD announced lockdowns have been lifted.

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired in the vicinity, the district announced.

There is no active threat to students, according to police.

According to a post by the San Benito Police Department, Fred Booth Elementary School was notified to place the school on lockdown.

“At this time, officers are investigating an incident near Diaz and Juarez streets in which two male subjects fled on foot from the area,” police said.

One suspect has been taken into custody, police added.

Police added that other schools may have been placed on lockdowns as a precaution.

In a post by San Benito CISD, the district said Fred Booth Elementary was placed on lockdown and police are investigating an incident of “shots being fired in the vicinity” of the elementary.

Frank Roberts Elementary, San Benito High School, Berta Cabaza Middle School and Sullivan Environment Science Academy were placed on “secure status,” the district said.

An SBCISD official told ValleyCentral that the incident involving law enforcement was not directly related to any of its schools.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.