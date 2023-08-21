The new Dollar Tree sign has been added to the former Walgreens store in San Benito. By Diana Eva Maldonado/ValleyCentral

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Dollar Tree in San Benito is moving into a new and much larger home.

The company will be moving the discount store into the former Walgreens at the intersection of Business 77 and Sam Houston Boulevard.

The original Dollar Tree has been in an older shopping center at 850 Business 77 for decades. The new location will have 14,553 square feet of shopping space.

Renovations began on the store last month and this weekend crews added the Dollar Tree signage to the front and side of the building.

The renovation project, which is estimated to cost $150,000 according to filings on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, is expected to be completed by mid-December.

The San Benito Walgreens closed at the end of 2019 when the corporation announced it would be closing 200 pharmacies nationwide. The building has sat vacant since then.