BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The San Benito CISD will be providing school supplies for all students for the 2022-2023 academic year that begins on Monday, August 8, 2022.

San Benito CISD announced Tuesday that parents would no longer be required to purchase school supplies on the district’s standardized list.

“Our goal is for our students to be focused on school and be present in class daily. We will provide them with the resources they need to learn,” announced Interim Superintendent Theresa Servellon.

Mission CISD, Donna ISD, and Weslaco ISD will also be providing school supplies to their students.