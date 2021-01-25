San Benito CISD students to learn from home for one week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: San Benito CISD Facebook

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

SAN BENITO, Texas — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced that students will learn through virtual instruction for the week of Jan. 25 through 29.

The district said virtual instruction will take place due to an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates.

Instruction during this time will afford the district the opportunity to fully enforce social distancing and also thoroughly clean and disinfect their campuses, said San Benito CISD.

The district added that meal distribution via bus route and curbside delivery will continue as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday