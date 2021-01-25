San Benito CISD students to learn from home for one week

SAN BENITO, Texas — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced that students will learn through virtual instruction for the week of Jan. 25 through 29.

The district said virtual instruction will take place due to an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates.

Instruction during this time will afford the district the opportunity to fully enforce social distancing and also thoroughly clean and disinfect their campuses, said San Benito CISD.

The district added that meal distribution via bus route and curbside delivery will continue as scheduled.