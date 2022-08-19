SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school.

According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School.

San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about a student who told them staff about a threatening message on an Instagram group chat on Wednesday evening. A student in the group chat allegedly threatened to shoot at the school.

Officers identified and detained the student who made the threat. He was charged with making a terroristic threat and transferred to the Darrel Hester Juvenile Detention Center, the release stated.

Police say they will be increasing patrols at the school as precaution.