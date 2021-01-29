San Benito CISD reopens schools after one week closure

SAN BENITO, Texas — After undergoing a deep cleaning and sanitization for one week, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) will re-open their campuses on Monday, Feb. 1 for face-to-face instruction as an option for their students.

The district said parents/guardians may continue to choose asynchronous remote (virtual) instruction for their children.

The San Benito CISD added that if parents or guardians have any questions, to contact your child’s campus or teacher on Friday afternoon, Jan. 29.