SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidates Independent School District has released a statement following the death of two district employees.

Friday morning, San Benito PD responded to a two-vehicle crash. As a result of the crash, two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials later confirmed the men as San Benito CISD athletic trainers, Robert Garza and Raul Ramos.

Garza served as the athletic trainer at San Benito High School, and Ramos served in the same capacity at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy.

Friday afternoon, the district released a statement regarding the loss of its employees.

As highly valued members of the district’s athletic department, the district stated that they would be greatly missed by both colleagues and students.

San Benito CISD shared statements from school officials.

We lost great men today. Athletic Director/Head Coach Dan Gomez

We were deeply saddened to learn about the death of two of our very own. We extend our most sincere and deepest condolences to the Garza and Ramos families. They will be in our thoughts and prayers. Theresa Servellon, Interim Superintendent of Schools

The district will be offering counseling for both students and staff beginning June 13 at 8:00 a.m. at the San Benito High School sports complex.