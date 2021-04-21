COVID INFO COVID INFO

San Benito CISD receives $600 thousand from Musk Foundation

Local News
In the last few years, the San Benito CISD school board began noticing a drop in enrollment due to other school district’s open enrollment and charter schools.

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County school districts continue to receive money from the Musk Foundation.

On Wednesday, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced that it received a donation of $607,562 from the Musk Foundation.

The donation comes three weeks after Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, stated he would donate $20 million to Cameron County schools.

Donations have already come in to several school districts in Cameron County, including Harlingen CISD, Point Isabel ISD, and the Jubilee Academies, among others.

San Benito CISD officials state they will use the funds to upgrade technology and purchase technology for teachers.

“This grant aligns with our commitment to enhancing student experiences by allowing us to purchase the resources needed by our teachers to enhance learning,” said Orlando López, San Benito CISD School Board President. 

