SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted and placed their superintendent on administrative leave Friday.

In a meeting held at San Benito CISD administration building, the district’s Board of Trustees discussed the review of the superintendent of schools Theresa Servellon’s duties and employment contract.

Servellon has been on the job exactly one year and has a three-year contract with the district.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t be that it just wouldn’t happen that they were going to evaluate her and do the right thing,” Rosalinda Garcia, a resident of San Benito said.

The board was in executive session for more than an hour and when they came out, four out of the seven board members approved a motion to place Servellon on administrative leave.

Members appointed Fred Perez, the district’s Director of Federal Programs, as acting superintendent.

State representative Janie Lopez, a former San Benito CISD school board member, attended today’s meeting.

Lopez was one of the board members who selected Servellon to be superintendent.

“I felt confident that she would do a tremendous job,” Lopez said. “When this news was brought to me, that’s why I wanted to make sure that I would come over and see what was going on with our school district.”

Rosalinda Garcia, a longtime resident of San Benito, says she feels today’s decision will impact the image of the school district to others outside of the community.

“Really hurts our enrollment. It really does,” Garcia said.

San Benito CISD released a statement regarding Servellon’s leave.

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is hereby confirming that Superintendent of Schools Theresa Servellon has been placed on paid administrative leave.” They add “Because the District does not comment on personnel matters, no further comment will be made regarding Ms. Servellon’s employment status. San Benito Consolidated Independent School District

Servellon was selected as the superintendent for the San Benito school district in September 2022.