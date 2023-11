SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced the Greyhound Stadium track will open its doors to the public.

Starting from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 the community can visit the stadium, located at the corner of North Bonham and East Hicks Streets.

The stadium will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The district asks the community to keep the area clean. Pets of any kind are not allowed on the track.