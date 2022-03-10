SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District name an interim superintendent on Tuesday.

This district confined that on March 8, the Board of Trustees named Theresa Servellon interim superintendent for San Benito CISD.

Servellon was previously the Chief Academic Officer for South San Antonio ISD.

She also worked for San Benito CISD, and other area schools, at the beginning of her career.

The district does not yet have a starting date for Servellon.

During the board meeting, Superintendent Nate Carman presented his letter of resignation.

Carman was named the finalist for the superintendent position at Socorro Independent School District in El Paso.