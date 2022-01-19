San Benito CISD extends school closure

In the last few years, the San Benito CISD school board began noticing a drop in enrollment due to other school district’s open enrollment and charter schools.

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito CISD announced that they will extend their school closure through Friday due to “COVID-related issues.”

San Benito CISD schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 as they continue to undergo a “deep cleaning” and sanitization of their facilities, a post by San Benito CISD stated.

“Due to the high number of employees absent due to COVID-related issues, low student attendance, and the continuous dwindling inventory of COVID-19 tests, San Benito CISD schools will be closed Thursday and Friday,” the post stated.

On Monday, San Benito CISD announced that classes would be canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

There will not be face-to-face learning, nor remote learning during the closure, the post states.

San Benito CISD schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 24.