SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito CISD administrators working with district police responded to a threatening message that was posted on social media Thursday night.

According to SBCISD, district police detained a student for their involvement in the threat last night.

“The safety and security of our students and staff will always be a top priority for San Benito High School and for our school district,” said San Benito High School Principal Manuela Lopez. “We will continue taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and community.

The district added that as a precautionary measure, there will be an extra police presence at San Benito High School and the surrounding area on Friday.