SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced its immediate closure of the old Greyhound Stadium.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, the district announced the stadium, located at the corner of North Bonham and East Hicks streets, as an unsafe zone.

The stadium is currently being thoroughly inspected for structural components. A number of no trespassing signs have been posted along the fence.

“Please know that Greyhound is now a NO TRESPASSING zone,” the district added.

The district asks the community to avoid the area due to safety concerns.