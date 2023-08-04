SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Greyhound Stadium in San Benito remains closed until further notice, according to the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

The district said in its Facebook post, the stadium was declared an unsafe zone due to an assessment of its steel seating structural integrity by a licensed engineer. The engineer also reported excessive steel corrosion.

This was of the highest concern for the district which led to the stadium’s closure. It will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

The stadium’s structural integrity was discussed by SBCISD trustees and administrators and a decision on the future of the steel-corroded stadium seating is pending.

The district said the Greyhound Stadium remains a no-trespassing zone. They urge the public to abide by the signage posted in numerous areas along the stadium’s perimeter fencing.