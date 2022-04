SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District will not be having classes on Tuesday.

The district states that it will be closed on April 26 for all students and staff.

According to a release, it is experiencing significant damage to a power transformer and repairs could take several hours.

Power won’t be fully restored until those repairs are complete.

The district states that classes will resume at the regular time tomorrow, April 27.