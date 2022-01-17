San Benito CISD cancels classes for two days

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Another Rio Grande Valley school district is canceling classes after an outbreak of COVID-19.

On Monday, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced all of its campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

San Benito CISD officials said 382 student COVID-19 cases have been reported in January and 78 staff members districtwide are out due to COVD-related issues.

Both face-to-face and remote learning instruction classes will be canceled for these two days.

District officials will use these two days to deep clean all facilities.