San Benito CISD announces protocols for athletic events

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: San Benito CISD Facebook

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

SAN BENITO, Texas — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced that spectators will be allowed to attend season home athletic and extracurricular events on Feb. 1.

However spectators will not be allowed to attend home scrimmages, said the district in a social media post.

Because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, spectators will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing, said the district.

San Benito CISD reminds the public to strive to keep students, athletes, families, and community safe while also slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday