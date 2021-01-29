San Benito CISD announces protocols for athletic events

SAN BENITO, Texas — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced that spectators will be allowed to attend season home athletic and extracurricular events on Feb. 1.

However spectators will not be allowed to attend home scrimmages, said the district in a social media post.

Because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, spectators will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing, said the district.

San Benito CISD reminds the public to strive to keep students, athletes, families, and community safe while also slowing the spread of COVID-19.