San Benito cancels all city hosted events through December

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: City of San Benito Facebook

SAN BENITO, Texas — The city of San Benito announced the cancelation of all city hosted events through December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said it took action to do so at its regular city commission meeting on Oct. 6. The commission considered and approved a request from the Special Events board chairperson to cancel the events.

The upcoming events include Tent-or-Treat Halloween, the Heavin Resaca Trail Christmas Lighting, Community Christmas and the 2020 Christmas Parade, said the city.

