SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Boys and Girls Club of San Benito is getting a much needed facelift, all thanks to local businesses and volunteers.

Sherwin Williams is one of the leaders of the project to help paint the exterior of the decades old building.

Paint company representative Oscar Tamez says the company gives back through a community service project yearly.

Tamez says as a San Benito native, he recognized that the Boys and Girls Club needed some help and partnered with other representatives and local businesses for the project.

“I was born and raised in San Benito. And every time I drive by, I saw this, you know, the Boys and Girls Club was in need of a little TLC,” he said.

Tamez says the City of San Benito and other members of the community contributed to the success of the project.

“We’re donating all the material for the project. We have several of our store managers from across the valley and our sales reps from across the valley. We even had a manager and a sales rep from Corpus come down here and help us out. So, we’re donating the material and some manpower,” Tamez said.

Tamez said the project couldn’t have been completed without all the other businesses who contributed time, manpower and products.

“In order to make this project successful, there were a lot of businesses across the valley that helped out. We had Noble Texas Builders, Alfredo Garcia teamed up with us and helped organize this. We had Megamorphosis, the architects out of Harlingen, you know, give us a color scheme. Robert Flores with South Texas Painting contributed a big amount with his guys. They spent several days out here and are still out here today, helping us out. So, Robert Flores with South Texas Professional Painting, huge help. We had equipment donated from the city of San Benito, Tejas Rentals and Rojas Rentals,”

He adds that this is just one of many more community service projects to come.