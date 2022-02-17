HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Boys and Girls Club of San Benito is raising funds to repair major roof damage to their pavilion caused by Wednesday’s strong wind.

Strong wind gusts tore through the Valley all day Wednesday; at times gust speeds reached over 50 mph.

Amongst the power outages and broken tree limbs around the Valley, the Boys and Girls Club in San Benito is also dealing with significant damage to their facility caused by the wind.

The roof of their pavilion was bent by the wind, creating a dangerous situation for the surrounding area. The club was forced to cancel activities yesterday and should have a better idea of the extent of the closure by Thursday afternoon. Crews are continuing to stabilize the area.

“We are deeply saddened by the events on Feb 16,” the club wrote on a Facebook fundraiser page.

The club is hoping to raise $10,000 for the repairs, as the roof was not insured for wind damage.

“We are confident in our ability to rebuild stronger and better for our youth and community,” the club wrote.