SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local bakery has prepared itself for the large amounts of customers buying Rosca De Reyes for Three Kings Day.

Photo by: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral

Enrique Ornelas Jr., owner of La Especial Bakery in San Benito, said he had a lot of orders of roscas for today.

According to a previous ValleyCentral report, Rosca de reyes, or Kings Cake, is customarily eaten on Jan. 6, or Dia de Reyes. The tradition of eating the bread 12 days after Christmas is based on beliefs in the Christian faith.

Every rosca has a little plastic baby, symbolizing the newborn messiah. If one gets the plastic baby in their slice of rosca they have to cook tamales for everyone on Feb. 2, Candelaria Day.

Ornelas Jr. added this is a special holiday that is celebrated with friends and family while enjoying a piece of bread with a side of coffee or hot chocolate.

He added many have fun figuring out who will get the baby to throw the party on Feb. 2.