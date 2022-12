SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito announced parts of the city will be experiencing water outages due to crew work on a meter.

According to a tweet from the city, water services in the area near Stephanie Lane and the Expressway Frontage Road will be out as crews continue working on a meter repair.

The water outage will affect the Lone Star Inn and pawn shop in the area, the tweet stated.