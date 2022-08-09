SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito prepares for hurricane season with their drive-thru sandbag distribution.

The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners on two separate dates.

The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. Both distributions will be at the San Benito City Service Center, located at 925 W. Stenger St.

Residents and businesses must have proof of residency to obtain their sandbags. The city will distribute up to six sandbags, allowing only one distribution per household and or business. Proof of residency includes a utility bill, identification or a legal document.