San Antonio to give $100 H-E-B gift card as COVID vaccine incentive

SAN ANTONIO (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio City Council approved the purchase $1,000,000 worth of H-E-B gift cards to give as vaccine incentives.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District will purchase $100 gift cards, which will be distributed to residents that receive their COVID vaccine after July 31.

The incentive will be available for those who complete their vaccine series at any Metro Health clinic — the incentive will only be available for those that received their first dose after July 31, as requested by their funder.

Over 70% of individuals 12 and older that are fully vaccinated in San Antonio, and over 87% that are 12 years and older have at least one dose, according to Metro Health Director Claude Jacob.

Jacob said that his team is aiming to have the incentive available by the end of the month. Metro Health will verify that the individual received their second dose.

Along with receiving the gift card, receipts will sign a form giving residential information and an agreement that the purchase of alcohol, tobacco products, lottery tickets, weapons, and ammunition are prohibited with the gift card.

Councilman Manny Pelaez cast a nay vote although he does believe the incentive comes from a noble place but he thinks it is a “bio-ethical problem.” The item passed, however, Mayor Ron Nirenberg recused himself from voting on the item.