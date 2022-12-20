SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Exactly one year after her disappearance, San Antonio police on Tuesday released new footage showing Lina Khila at the playground where she was last seen.

Khil went Missing Dec. 20, 2021 at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Police said she was at a playground with her mother. At some point, her mother left for a short time and Lina was gone when she returned.

With Tuesday marking the one-year anniversary of her disappearance, the San Antonio Police Department uploaded a video detailing their efforts to find the missing child. She was 3-year-old at the time of her disappearance.

“There was hundreds of SAPD officers, detectives, FBI agents that were on scene continuing to look for her, going door to door and then expanding our search into the neighboring apartment complex,” said SAPD Jeremy Volz, the lead detective in Khil’s case.

It was at this apartment complex where police say they were able to retrieve surveillance footage that overlooked the playground. The video show Lina with her mother and younger brother.

“At some point during the video, she walked off the screen and that was the last sighting that we have of her on video,” Volz said.

SAPD Detective German Fuentes with the Special Victims Unit said there are “suspicious circumstances” given Khil’s age and that there was no evidence found.

In the initial Amber Alert, Khil was described as four feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

In February, the Islamic Center of San Antonio increased their reward for information on Khil to $200,000.

Volz said they have received hundreds of leads, but none of them have been successful thus far. They urged those with information to contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at (210) 207-7660, or Crime Stoppers at (210)-224-7867.