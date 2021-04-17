San Antonio facility receives 100 unaccompanied migrant children on Saturday

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. U.S. authorities say they picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March. It’s the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor’s hardline immigration tactics. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — An Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in San Antonio is receiving a group of 100 unaccompanied migrant children on Saturday.

According to a release, the Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)-Lackland EIS will shelter 13-17 year-old-boys and supply them with clothing, toiletries, food, and snacks.

The facility has a capacity of 372 beds.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) states they are aggressively working to manage the increasing number of children and quickly unify them with family members or sponsors.

The San Antonio EIS is intended as a temporary facility for the children.

The release states the facility will have no impact on the Department of Defense’s ability to conduct its primary mission or on military readiness.

COVID-19 screening protocols will be in place for all people at the facility.