HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Samsung is recalling 14 different models of washing machines sold in the U.S. that can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers, the company announced Thursday.
According to a news release issued by the appliance company, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the specific models were assembled and sold in the U.S. between June 2021 and December 2022.
The commission and Samsung announced a software remedy to address potential overheating within the control panel of certain models.
Such events present a smoking, melting, overheating, or fire hazard to the product and consumer, the release stated. The appliance company is working to “quickly provide affected consumers with an important software update” to remedy the hazards.
Customers of the following models are urged to update their products as soon as possible before using.
|Model Number
|Serial Number Range
|WA49B5105AV/US
|01J457BT700001W~01J457BTB00111H
|WA49B5015AW/US
|01J557BT700001J~01J557BT700010D
|WA49B5205AW/US
|01HH57BT300006X~01HH57BTB00932W
|WA50B5100AV/US
|01J257BT700001B~01J257BTB01232B
|WA50B5100AW/US
|01J357BT700001L~01J357BT700010F
|WA51A5505AC/US
|01HA57BR700003P~01HA57BTB00346F
|WA51A5505AV/US
|01H257BR600003R~01H257BTB02018L
|WA51A5505AW/US
|01GY57BR600026P~01GY57BTB00269W
|WA52A5500AC/US
|01HB57BR700003Y~01HB57BTB02968X
|WA52A5500AV/US
|01H357BR600006A~01H357BTB01820Y
|WA52A5500AW/US
|01H457BR600003X~01H457BTB01503Y
|WA54A7305AV/US
|01H557BR600003P~01H557BR800650T
|WA55A7300AE/US
|01H057BR600001H~01H057BTB05872Z
|WA55A7700AV/US
|01H157BR600151Z~01H157ZT700005K
A sister CBS station reported customers can get in touch with Samsung by calling 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern Time daily.