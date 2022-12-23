HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Samsung is recalling 14 different models of washing machines sold in the U.S. that can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers, the company announced Thursday.

According to a news release issued by the appliance company, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the specific models were assembled and sold in the U.S. between June 2021 and December 2022.

The commission and Samsung announced a software remedy to address potential overheating within the control panel of certain models.

Such events present a smoking, melting, overheating, or fire hazard to the product and consumer, the release stated. The appliance company is working to “quickly provide affected consumers with an important software update” to remedy the hazards.

Customers of the following models are urged to update their products as soon as possible before using.

Model Number Serial Number Range WA49B5105AV/US 01J457BT700001W~01J457BTB00111H WA49B5015AW/US 01J557BT700001J~01J557BT700010D WA49B5205AW/US 01HH57BT300006X~01HH57BTB00932W WA50B5100AV/US 01J257BT700001B~01J257BTB01232B WA50B5100AW/US 01J357BT700001L~01J357BT700010F WA51A5505AC/US 01HA57BR700003P~01HA57BTB00346F WA51A5505AV/US 01H257BR600003R~01H257BTB02018L WA51A5505AW/US 01GY57BR600026P~01GY57BTB00269W WA52A5500AC/US 01HB57BR700003Y~01HB57BTB02968X WA52A5500AV/US 01H357BR600006A~01H357BTB01820Y WA52A5500AW/US 01H457BR600003X~01H457BTB01503Y WA54A7305AV/US 01H557BR600003P~01H557BR800650T WA55A7300AE/US 01H057BR600001H~01H057BTB05872Z WA55A7700AV/US 01H157BR600151Z~01H157ZT700005K

A sister CBS station reported customers can get in touch with Samsung by calling 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern Time daily.