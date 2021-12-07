Salvation Army provides Christmas gifts for families in need

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Salvation Army kicked off their Angel Tree program in September to provide Rio Grande Valley families in need with Christmas gifts.

The organization started off with around 300 angels and now has less than 100 left.

Each angel on the tree located in the Salvation Army’s lobby has a Christmas wish list. Most children are asking for Lego sets or dolls.

While the commanding officer for the Harlingen chapter of the Salvation Army, Captain Benjamin Deuel said the Angel Tree is all about gift-giving, you would also be giving those families a memory that could be their last.

“We have a family that’s going through a very intensive cancer treatment and it’s come back and she’s given a very limited time to live,” added Captain Deuel. “She’s got a 6-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old daughter and to think about… this may be her children’s last Christmas with her.”

Aside from giving children a memory that will last a lifetime, this organization is also collecting gifts to senior citizens for the first time ever.

Deuel wants the senior citizens in the Rio Grande Valley to enjoy the joy of Christmas. He understands the senior angels are older and “not into getting presents anymore,” but that it still brings them hope and love.

The gifts senior angels are asking for this year are as small as a pair of slippers.

If you’re interested in fulfilling a wish this year through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, visit 201 E. Monroe Avenue in Harlingen and pick an angel off the tree yourself. For a senior angel, you’ll have to speak with an employee.

All gifts are to be turned into the Harlingen location unwrapped and new by Dec. 11.

The Salvation Army told ValleyCentral most gifts on the list will not exceed $50.

Distribution will be Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments will be made for those angels to pick up their gifts, but to continue the Christmas magic, parents are asked not to bring their children when picking up the gifts.

If you cannot make your designated appointment, employees will stay back until 4 p.m.