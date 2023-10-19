MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —In McAllen, the Salvation Army held a special ribbon cutting ceremony for its new warehouse.

Officials say this new multi-purpose warehouse will help them serve the community.

Major Jan Zuniga says it was important for this warehouse to be multi-purpose in order to be able to respond quickly in disaster or weather related emergencies.

Zuniga also said in about 30 days the empty warehouse will be transformed to include shelves for items and Christmas gifts. She said this Christmas the Salvation Army will serve about 2,500 children from Hidalgo County.

So far the Salvation Army has received applications from 898 families from within Hidlago County who need assistance during the holiday season.