LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Organization such as the Salvation Army and American Red Cross have been providing meals, blankets and water to anyone who are in need of help.

Since 4:30 a.m. Cameron County Fire Marshal, Juan Martinez has been at Laguna Heights assisting in the organization of support from local and state.

Martinez said, there is a lot of work to be done but the community has given a lot of support.

“We’ve had so much help and we’re grateful for that,” Martinez said. “Any assistance that we can get to help provide these people here with any kind of any kind of assistance not just for food, but eventually they will be needing help to rebuild or relocate if that’s the if that’s the issue.”

Along with the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army has been giving out meals to first responders and residents in need.

With help from local restaurants and stores, The Salvation Army prepared over 500 meals.

“That really means a lot to us. It’s it wasn’t a surprise, but we are grateful for every outpouring of support from this community,” Port Isabel Information Officer, Valarie Bates said.

Many residents are still without power and some without shelter.

Representative of the Region One Salvation Army, Julie Gaucin said she feels sad but she also is happy to be here helping out the community.

Damages caused by the tornado hit close to Gaucin, one of the home affected by the EF1 twister struck her mother’s house.

However, Gaucin and her family are still out helping other find shelter.

“My mom was also one of those living in the streets that she also got affected and my respite thing was there to give them hope to say it’s gonna be okay,” Gaucin said.

Donations are pouring in but one think organizations are asking for are monitary donations and finding hotels to help shelter families affected by the tornado’s damages.

“I know that the little thing that we do the little mustard that we’re planting, it’s going to be there like to help out the family and in growing you know,” Gaucin said.

The Salvation Army will continue to give out warm meals at noon on Sunday, and the Red Cross will be providing disaster assessments for those who lost their homes.