Tax-free weekend begins: Shoppers head to stores amid pandemic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual tax-free weekend officially began and shoppers are heading to make purchases at retailers across the state.

Shoppers can take advantage on saving sales tax on qualifying items this weekend.

Sunrise Mall’s general manager, Ricardo Rios, said they are expecting good crowds this year because of schools returning to in-person instruction.

“We are encouraging that people follow CDC guidelines, but we are also encouraging people to wear their mask and social distancing,” said Rios.

Rios explained that several stores will have their own policies in place requiring masks, social distancing, and occupancy limits.

The store manager of Aerie, Vilma Escobedo, noticed customers using masks and being extra cautious since the announcements of the Delta variant.

“We have always recommended masks, we have cleaning throughout every customer, we recommend the six feet apart,” said Escobedo.

Escobedo said they have been a lot busier than expected and they are expecting more shoppers this year compared to last.

“Since we are vaccinated for the sake of our son and our family, as long as we have our masks, I feel like we should be fine taking our precautions, said Brownsville resident, Noemi Arteaga.

Arteaga said they were visiting the mall to take advantage of the sales-tax saving on shoes, clothes, and other items for her family.

The tax-free weekend started August 6 and will end August 8.