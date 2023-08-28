BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Saint Joseph Academy senior was killed in a car crash Saturday night, the school announced.

“It is with sadness that I share that four members of our senior class were involved in a car crash last night that tragically ended in the passing of one of our students,” said Saint Joseph Academy President Michael Botyl in a notice sent to parents.

The letter goes on to say the three other students are in stable condition.

The school adds that grief counselors will be available to any student, faculty/staff, or family during this period.

