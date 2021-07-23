Saharan Dust invading the RGV – again!

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Sahara Desert is kicking up more dust and sending it all the way to South Texas. One area is just now moving into the far eastern Atlantic Ocean and the other is already making for hazy skies in the Rio Grande Valley.

For some, the increased dust in the air is not a big deal, but for others, it can cause irritation of the eyes, coughing, sneezing, hay fever, and asthma attacks.

Saline spray, air purifiers and nasal irrigation can help those with mild symptoms, experts recommend.

The increase in Saharan Dust can also inhibit the development of tropical systems. The Atlantic basin has been quiet since Hurricane Elsa dissipated a few weeks ago.

The air quality will be in the moderate category for Friday into the upcoming weekend, meaning that people with respiratory issues should reduce outdoor activity. The next round of dust could arrive mid to late next week.