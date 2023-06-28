HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Health officials are urging people to be safe during the 4th of July holiday.

Staying safe and having fun can coexist and medical experts are asking people to avoid drinking if they are going to be lighting fireworks.

Some tips additional tips to follow are to keep children at a safe distance from fireworks and not leave them alone with sparklers.

Officials say they tend to see people come in with fireworks burns every year.

“Fireworks, they’re explosives, and if people are not careful with them, they can result in very serious injuries, even death, but certainly permanent disfigurement, you know, blindness, there can be serious consequences,” said Dr. Adam Benzing ER physician.

Officials say it’s also important to be mindful of dry grass. They add it is best to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby if you choose to light fireworks on your own.

Emiliano Pena contributed to this report.