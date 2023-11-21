HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Doctors say RSV, COVID, and flu cases are still looming and straining resources at Valley hospitals.

“No one wants to have that family reunion where both the infant where grandma/grandpa gets sick that’s the worst possible outcome,” Dr. Andrew Phillips, ECMO Medical Director with DHR Health said.

While enjoying quality time with loved ones this season, protection is needed. Health officials in Hidalgo County are seeing more cases of the flu in the hospitals than COVID.

With RSV, doctors say it’s not only affecting kids but adults and elders as well.

“Those over 60 have higher risk of reacting worse to it those immune systems are not as strong as those who are younger, you tend not to see as many people at the intensive care unit with the elderly with RSV compared with some of the other viruses,” Phillips said.

With travel numbers peaking this time of year, medical experts say not being careful could cause a spread in illnesses putting families at risk.

“The use of mask during COVID were impactful keeping the numbers down now once again like last year we see the numbers increasing and increasing early are they dramatic or higher than ever no,” Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority said.

Doctors anticipate cases to increase after the holiday season.

“It’s Christmas time, it’s Thanksgiving time… How can you not hug your grandmother or your parents those people that you see all the time your immediate family I mean you see them all the time it’s the people that you travel with that you rarely see and that you have to be extra careful,” Melendez said.

There are ways for those numbers to not skyrocket. This includes early testing, vaccinations, or staying home if you do not feel well.

“Diseases can not be treated, they must be prevented. Yes, vaccines, it’s a no brainer if you take the vaccine and your changes are close to 90% of not getting significantly ill it’s pretty much a no brainer,” Melendez said.

“Cover your cough, use your elbow not your hand, and wash your hands, because believe it or not, you touch your eyes and your mouth more than you think, heck even just blowing your nose, means you put your hands up to your face,” Phillips said.