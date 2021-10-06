Safety officials offer Halloween safety tips for parents and children

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When out trick-or-treating this Halloween, police and fire departments urge the public to be careful and to be aware of their surroundings.

If you and your child(ren) plan to trick-or-treat at night, the McAllen Fire Department recommends wearing a reflector over the costume or putting one on their Halloween bucket to ensure they are visible at all times to drivers.

Although masks are a great addition to costumes, have your kids pull them up and over their heads to avoid tripping and not being able to see.

If there happens to be a piece of candy in their pile where the wrapping looks tampered with, discard the piece immediately.

The McAllen Fire Department also encourages parents to stay with their child(ren) at all times, including when they are approaching different doors.

McAllen Fire Department Public Education Officer Dr. Lucas Garcia said to ask if there are any questions or concerns that need assistance to call the local fire marshal’s office, police department, and other agencies that are out on patrol this Halloween season.

BlueSprig Pediatrics Senior Operations Manager, Henry Hernandez reminds everyone there is a new Halloween bucket on the block this year.

A parent-organized initiative, the blue Halloween bucket will promote acceptance and awareness for autism.

Hernandez told ValleyCentral that some children with autism are non-verbal or shy in those busier neighborhoods, and so the bucket will let neighbors know that those children may present differently than others.

“This season is going to have more conversation about understanding, about acceptance, and celebration, not only for children with autism but all children and I think that’s the main message here,” added Hernandez.

BlueSprig Pediatrics said children with autism in the Rio Grande Valley are underrepresented, and so this new initiative will allow for more children to feel accepted.

The blue Halloween buckets can be purchased online or at any major retail store.

The McAllen Fire Department will be in partnership with other local agencies to promote Halloween safety tips and tricks throughout the month of October.