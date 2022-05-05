HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of a theft involving a safe with $500,000.

On Monday, April 25, deputies responded to an area north of Expressway 83 at the 800 block of Victoria Road in Donna, according to a post by Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office.

The victim told deputies that the front door to his residence was kicked open. The victims stated that a 900-pound safe containing $500,000 and a hand gun was taken.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed two vehicles entering the property and removing the safe.

The vehicles were a reed Jeep with no license plates and stock rims, and a gray Ford pick up truck with a stick on both sides of the rear bumper. Both vehicles were heading northbound on Victoria Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS(8477), or use the p3 mobile application.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.