Safe, proper ways to recycle during a pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recycling helps get rid of waste in a safer manner but most times it is uncommon for the public to know how to properly do that.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encourages everyone to take the extra steps to properly dispose of items such as batteries, paper, and plastic.

According to the EPA, the following items can be placed into a recycling bin:

cardboard

paper

food boxes

mail

beverage cans

food cans

glass bottles

jugs

jars

plastic bottles

Items such as plastic bags, textiles, and electronics can be recycled but not in the curbside bin. Instead, those items should be taken to a local specialty recycling drop-off location.

Local stores and recycling centers have designated areas for you to properly dispose of plastic bags and small electronic items such as batteries.

Anyone in need of help or simply curious about the recycling process can attend the McAllen Recycling Center Drive-thru Recycling event on Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Further information about the event can be found here.