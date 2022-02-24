RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused the price of oil to shoot up to the highest price since 2014.

This price increase comes as the United States is dealing with some of the highest prices of gasoline in years.

The invasion of Ukraine is causing political and economic uncertainty. In response to the invasion, the U.S. and other allies issued sanctions against Russia and some of its wealthier citizens.

“Defending freedom will have cost for us as well here at home. We need to be honest about that,” said President Joe Biden on February 23. “But as we do this, I’m going to take robust action to make the pain of our sanctions are targeted at the Russian economy and not ours.”

Despite the President’s statement, the price of both European (Brent Crude) and Texas (WTI Crude) crude oil went up sharply overnight.

Experts said this trend will likely continue.

“They’re expected to continue to go up and the increases just come as markets react to what’s happening in Ukraine with Russian aggression,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for Triple A Texas.

At the start of the Gulf War, oil prices increased around 25 percent in a matter of weeks. Since the start of February, oil prices have gone up an average of 5 and 8 percent and Armbruster said they may keep going up.

“Usually May is the time where we see the highest prices traditionally,” he said. “We’ll have to see if that’s the case this year. But prices in the second and third quarter of the year are expected to be higher than where they are at now.”

Armbruster said oil production in the Texas gulf region increased this week and there is no fear of a gas shortage.

“Supply right now, there’s plenty of gasoline. No reason to run out and get gasoline. But certainly, pay attention to the news, pay attention to crude oil prices,” he said.