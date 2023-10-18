HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen confirmed its data system cyber attack originated from Russia.

According to Gabe Gonzalez, Harlingen City Manager, the cyber attack encrypted some of the city’s data.

The City of Harlingen shut down phone and internet services across all city departments Monday morning after the cyber concern took place.

In response of the cyber attack, phone and internet services were shut down in order to protect the city’s network.

The hackers did not take control of any city systems, however, the city lost data on some of its hard disks, Gonzalez said.

City officials plan to rebuild their systems by getting a new disk and downloading backed up data.