HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Russian invasion in Ukraine continues escalating and the U.S. is already seeing its impact with the prices of oil skyrocketing.

“As soon as the positions start to be more flexible and relaxed then investors will start changing their expectations and they might start changing prices of oil,” said Teo Sepulveda, Economist with South Texas College.

Sepulveda said Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine is taking a large hit on gas prices, even as inflation is at an all-time high.

“Oil prices are pushing the rest of the prices up and the high demand for dollars are pushing prices down so we’re going to see somewhat stable inflation because we have those counterbalancing forces,” he said.

In the Rio Grande Valley, gas prices continue to rise, but it’s not just here. the whole U.S. is feeling the impact. Now, many are wondering how long this will last.

“Having a little bit high prices specifically in energy, oil, and gasoline for a little bit and then later as more investment comes along the extra production starts bringing them down and starts stabilizing them, so there shouldn’t be long-term consequences,” said Sepulveda.

With things continuing to unfold between Russia and Ukraine, Sepulveda said in the meantime, people can help with inflation and supply chain issues by using as little gas as possible.

“The less that we use for daily activities the more resources are freed up for companies to accelerate the production of goods and services, we don’t have access to this but they can quickly move to the other one, everything gets re-arranged,” he said.

Sepulveda added there’s another big impact coming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“During times of tensions, recessions, and military events, everybody wants to go to dollars which means our currency starts being worth more there’s high demand. Foreigners are willing to give us good prices for their products,” he said.

Sepulveda is hopeful once the situation between Russia and Ukraine stabilizes, we’ll know more of the impacts we as consumers can face.