EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Burning trash in rural Hidalgo County could become unnecessary as elected officials propose creating weekly, curbside garbage collections.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court wants to hear from the public about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program, which would bring collection services to residents living in rural and unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County.

“The 2020 Census underscores that residents living in unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County are growing at a rate that is commensurate with its urban areas and the total population of rural Hidalgo County is significantly larger than our most populous cities,” county officials said Monday in a news release.

The proposed services would the same as services offered in Hidalgo County cities and towns.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez proposed the countywide sanitation program to serve rural areas and said that rural residents “should have equal access to these basic services.”

“My proposal will provide weekly curbside garbage pickup, monthly brush removal and quarterly tire service at an affordable fee to all residents,” Cortez said.

Where to attend a hearing

Public meetings regarding the proposal will be held in each of the four precincts.